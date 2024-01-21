Tom Conaghan on being inducted into Donegal Sports Star Awards Hall of Fame

The Donegal Sports Star Committee has announced that the historic 1982 All-Ireland winning manager Tom Conaghan will be inducted into the Hall of Fame when the Awards take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel this Friday the 26th of January.

The 78-year-old will be the 48th inductee and tenth from the sport of GAA following in the footsteps of Sean Ferriter 2019, Brian McEniff 2017, James McLaughlin 2014, Jim Gallagher 2000, Mick Melly 1991, Hughie Tim Boyle 1990, Columba McDyer 1997, Bernard Coyle 1980 and Tom Farren 1979.

On Sunday Sport, Tom Conaghan joined Ciaran Cannon for a chat about the upcoming awards and also a reflection on the historic 1982 All Ireland win…