The TV licence fee could be replaced with a new levy of 15 euro a month charge on household bills.

The Business Post reports that’s just one proposal being considered by Government, to revamp the current system of a 160 euro annual payment.

The discussions around a change come following a 19 million euro drop in licence fee revenue last year.

Larry Bass, CEO of the ShinAwil production company, says if you want to see good quality content being created, you have to pay for it……..