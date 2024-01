Uisce Eireann says a reservoir interruption may cause intermittent supply disruptions to Raphoe, Convoy, Ballindrait, Rooskey, Calhame, Kildowney, Meenahoney, Magheraboy, Scotland, Carnowen and surrounding areas, with works scheduled to take place until 1.30 tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, a treatment plant interruption may cause additional supply disruptions to Ballybofey, Stranorlar and Glenfin, with works scheduled to take place until 9am tomorrow morning.