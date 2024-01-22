Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Aontu representative says 33% drop in speeding fines over 10 years shows need for more gardai

It’s been claimed there’s been a sharp decline in speeding enforcement, with figures showing a 33% drop in the number of fines issued on Donegal’s roads over the past 10 years. That compares a national drop of 27%.

Aontu representative Mary T Sweeney says figures released to her party leader Peader Toibin in the Dail show that in 2014, 4,744 fixed penalty notices were issued in Donegal, while last year, the figure was 3,170.

Ms Sweeney says this correlates with a drop in the number of gardai assigned to Roads Policing teams across country.

She says rural counties like Donegal need more gardai as a matter of urgency to address that……..

burnfoot sign
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme to go before ABP in March

22 January 2024
Floods-trentagh1
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to take action to counter Trentagh flooding

22 January 2024
roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Aontu representative says 33% drop in speeding fines over 10 years shows need for more gardai

22 January 2024
esb jan 22
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha update

21 January 2024
Advertisement

