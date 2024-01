Around 42,000 farms and businesses are without power this morning in Donegal after Storm Isha brought down trees and power lines overnight.

Red and orange wind warnings are now over, but yellow alerts remain in place for counties Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Brian Tapley from the ESB says hundreds of extra engineers have been contracted to help with the restoration efforts:

