ATU to receive over €2.6 million as Harris pledges support for remote campuses

The government says it’s fulfilling it’s commitment to support, grow and sustain third level education in regional areas.

The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has today announced €4.5 million for colleges that have multiple campuses in remote locations, with Atlantic Technological University set to receive over €2.6 million.

The funding will will assist with the delivery of services across multiple sites, travel costs between campuses and help compensate for lower staff to student ratios.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris says the money will help regional locations such as Killybegs reach their full potential……..