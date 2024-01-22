Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU to receive over €2.6 million as Harris pledges support for remote campuses

The government says it’s fulfilling it’s commitment to support, grow and sustain third level education in regional areas.

The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has today announced €4.5 million for colleges that have multiple campuses in remote locations, with Atlantic Technological University set to receive over €2.6 million.

The funding will will assist with the delivery of services across multiple sites, travel costs between campuses and help compensate for lower staff to student ratios.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris says the money will help regional locations such as Killybegs reach their full potential……..

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry appeal for information in New Years Eve Investigation

22 January 2024
esb power
News, Audio, Top Stories

Power may not be restored to some areas until tomorrow – ESB

22 January 2024
powercheck mon
News

How to access and check the ESB Networks ‘Power Check’ service

22 January 2024
killybegs atu
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU to receive over €2.6 million as Harris pledges support for remote campuses

22 January 2024
