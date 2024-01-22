Bloody Sunday March Committee launch 52nd programme of events

The Bloody Sunday March Committee has today launched its programme of events to mark the 52nd anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

This year’s theme is ‘Free Derry – Free Palestine’.

The week long programme of events will culminate in the annual March and Rally to mark the death of 14 people who were shot on January 30th 1972. The main speaker on the day will be Huda Ammori, co-founder of the direct-action network, Palestine Action.

Chairperson of the Bloody Sunday March Committee, Kate Nash whose brother William Nash was killed on Bloody Sunday says those in power have a major role to play in securing peace around the world: