Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme to go before ABP in March

The Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme is expected to come before An Board Pleanála in March. The area was devastated by unprecedented floods in August 2017 with the residents of Pairc na Greine forced to leave their homes as a result. They have been unable to return since.

The Office of Public Works has confirmed that the Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme is currently at Stage 2 of the 5 stages of its implementation.

The body expects the exhibition/ public engagement stage to be completed by July 2024.

In response to an update requested by the Inishowen Municipal District, the OPW says the consultant, RPS Belfast, is currently working on issuing the EIAR report for Burnfoot and finalising the Natura Impact Statement.

The letter to the Inishowen MD concludes by stating that the scheme is programmed to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála for planning consent in March this year.