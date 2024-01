A massive clean up operation is continuing in Donegal this morning after thousands of trees fell overnight and other structural damage was experienced in several buildings around the county.

An Gardaí Siochana Donegal said few roads were spared as trees fell.

Donegal County Council Director of Service for Roads and Transportation Bryan Cannon says that as much work was done as possible yesterday afternoon before the red warning took affect.

He says every part of the county was affected: