DCC urged to take action to counter Trentagh flooding

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out urgent repairs on the Trentagh Road, which has been beset by flooding, particularly in recent months.

Cllrs John O’Donnell and Michael McBride both had motions before Letterkenny Milford Municipal District highlighting the issue.

Officials told the meeting some works have been carried out on the road already, with another application in place for climate adaption funding in 2024.

It’s also proposed that a section of this road will be included in the 2024 Restoration Improvement programme.

Cllr Michael McBride says the previous works were welcome, but it’s vital that all the necessary improvements are completed as quickly as possible ……………..