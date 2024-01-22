Sixteen water outage notices issued in Donegal this morning

Uisce Eireann have issued sixteen water outage notices this morning.

These will impact the surrounding areas of Manorcunningham, Bridge End, Dunfanaghy, Lettermacaward, Ardara, Letterkenny, Culdaff, Buncranna, Fanad, Ramelton, Annagry, Rathmullan, Barnesmore, Rossbeg and Ballyshannon.

They are largely the result of power outages and it’s hoped to have the latest of the repairs made by 8pm.

Supplies should fully return up to three hours later.



Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Bunnymane Cottages, Bridgend and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072990.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Manorcunningham, Pluck, Corkey, Labbadish, Ballyboe, Drumcarn, Woodhill, Mondooey,Grawky, Glebe, Dunduffsfort, Monclink, Gortlee, Veagh, Magherabeg, Balleeghan, Tirharon, Drumbarnet, Castleblaugh, Milltown and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6:30pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072985.

Power outage may cause supply disruptions to Ballynakillew, Bridgetown, Laghy, Ballintra and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 22 January.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072994.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Lettermacaward and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm until 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072992.

Power outage may cause supply disruptions to Knader Upper, Knader Lower, Corlea, Doobally, Ballyshannon and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 22 January.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072924.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Portnoo, Rossbeg and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072928.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Druminnin, Leghowney, Barnesmore, Donegal Town Centre and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 4pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072931.

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to Glencross, Rathmullan and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072926.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Anagaire, Loch an Iúir, Croithlí and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072925.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Killycreen, Ramelton and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072949.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Seanach, Fánaid and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072944.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Tullyarvan, Cleenagh, Ballymacarry, Ardarvan, Ballynarry, Ballymangan Upper, Ballymangan Lower, Clonblosk and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6:30pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072972.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Drumaville, Templemoyle, Carthage, Dunross, Muff, Carrowmenagh, Carrowbeg, Mossy Glen, Glenagivney, Meenletterbale, Ballycharry, Drumlee, Culdaff and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6:30pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072966.

We are investigating reports of supply disruptions affecting Letterkenny and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Ardara, Loughros Point, Glengesh and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm until 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072993.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Hornhead Road, Dunfanaghy and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm on 22 January.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00072991.