Man dies in collision involving fallen tree in Limavady

Storm Isha claimed the life of a man in his 60s in County Derry yesterday.
He died after a collision involving a fallen tree and another vehicle on Broad Road in Limavady.
Police in Limavady are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
