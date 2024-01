Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew has announced that she is seeking nomination to contest the upcoming European elections for the Midlands North West constituency.

The MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone will seek nomination from Sinn Fein along with party colleague Chris MacManus.

The European election will be held on the day of the local election – June 7th.

Ms Gildernew says she wants to deliver change for people in the region: