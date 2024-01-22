Milord Garda Station without phones this morning

Milford Garda Station have taken to social media warn the public of issues with their phone lines.
In the case of an emergency, call 999 or 112, and for non-emergent incidents, Letterkenny Garda Station can be contacted on 074-9167100.
