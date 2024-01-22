Minister Simon Harris says the ATU’s Killybegs campus has a bright future

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris visited the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses of the ATU today for a series of engagements.

In Killybegs, he confirmed an electrical apprenticeship programme for the college, as well as plans for further developments in plumbing and pipe fitting.

He also launched a 4.5 million euro package for colleges that have multiple campuses in remote locations, with Atlantic Technological University set to receive over €2.6 million, from which the Killybegs campus will benefit.

The Minister there’s also huge potential from offshore wind.

Mr Harris told Highland Radio News the Killybegs campus has a bright future..………

ATU President Dr. Orla Flynn has welcomed the announcement of extra funding, saying it’ll help ATU provide top class services and facilities for its students……….

Minister Simon Harris with DCC Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley, DCC Chief Executive John McLaughlin and Paul Hannigan of the ATU.