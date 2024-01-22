Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Minister Simon Harris says the ATU’s Killybegs campus has a bright future

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris visited the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses of the ATU today for a series of engagements.

In Killybegs, he confirmed an electrical apprenticeship programme for the college, as well as plans for further developments in plumbing and pipe fitting.

He also launched  a 4.5 million euro package for colleges that have multiple campuses in remote locations, with Atlantic Technological University set to receive over €2.6 million, from which the Killybegs campus will benefit.

The Minister there’s also huge potential from offshore wind.

Mr Harris told Highland Radio News the Killybegs campus has a bright future..………

 

ATU President Dr. Orla Flynn has welcomed the announcement of extra funding, saying it’ll help ATU provide top class services and facilities for its students……….

Minister Simon Harris with DCC Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley, DCC Chief Executive John McLaughlin and Paul Hannigan of the ATU.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three houses severely damaged after being struck by lightning in Newtowncunningham

22 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police continue to investigate reports of masked men entering bars in Dungiven

22 January 2024
SONY DSC
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

22 January 2024
IMG_3426
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha clean-up continues as Council also prepares for Storm Jocelyn

22 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three houses severely damaged after being struck by lightning in Newtowncunningham

22 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police continue to investigate reports of masked men entering bars in Dungiven

22 January 2024
SONY DSC
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

22 January 2024
IMG_3426
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha clean-up continues as Council also prepares for Storm Jocelyn

22 January 2024
psni accident
News, Top Stories

Man dies in collision involving fallen tree in Limavady

22 January 2024
simon and orla
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Simon Harris says the ATU’s Killybegs campus has a bright future

22 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube