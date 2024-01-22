Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

It was a shorter, storm affected, Nine Til Noon Show this Monday. Greg speaks to listeners affected by the storm, there is coverage of the draft EU report on the defective concrete crisis, news on speculation that houses in Milford could be used for refugees, Brendan Devenney on the latest GAA news and a special feature on stammering:

Part one:

Part Two: