Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Police continue to investigate reports of masked men entering bars in Dungiven

Police are continuing to appeal for information following a report that a number of masked and armed men entered licensed premises in Dungiven on Friday.

The men are believed to have entered four local bars in the town between 7.15pm and 7.20pm, claiming to represent the IRA, and threatened people inside.

Police are appealing to witnesses to come forward. They say the bars were heavily populated at the time.

A 58 year old man arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three houses severely damaged after being struck by lightning in Newtowncunningham

22 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police continue to investigate reports of masked men entering bars in Dungiven

22 January 2024
SONY DSC
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

22 January 2024
IMG_3426
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha clean-up continues as Council also prepares for Storm Jocelyn

22 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three houses severely damaged after being struck by lightning in Newtowncunningham

22 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police continue to investigate reports of masked men entering bars in Dungiven

22 January 2024
SONY DSC
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

22 January 2024
IMG_3426
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha clean-up continues as Council also prepares for Storm Jocelyn

22 January 2024
psni accident
News, Top Stories

Man dies in collision involving fallen tree in Limavady

22 January 2024
simon and orla
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Simon Harris says the ATU’s Killybegs campus has a bright future

22 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube