Police continue to investigate reports of masked men entering bars in Dungiven

Police are continuing to appeal for information following a report that a number of masked and armed men entered licensed premises in Dungiven on Friday.

The men are believed to have entered four local bars in the town between 7.15pm and 7.20pm, claiming to represent the IRA, and threatened people inside.

Police are appealing to witnesses to come forward. They say the bars were heavily populated at the time.

A 58 year old man arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act remains in police custody at this time.