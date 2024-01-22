Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Power may not be restored to some areas until tomorrow – ESB

42 thousand homes, farms and businesses are without power this morning in Donegal after Storm Isha brought down trees and power lines overnight.

Red and orange wind warnings are now over, but yellow alerts remain in place for counties Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

The Power Check website is showing indicative restoration times of 6pm this evening for most areas, but Siobhan Wynne of the ESB told Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show that it will take more than 24 hours to restore power everywhere.

She says it’s a very serious event..….

