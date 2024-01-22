Storm Isha clean-up continues as Council also prepares for Storm Jocelyn

Donegal County Council are continuing to work to clear debris and fallen trees across the county following Storm Isha.

Many parts of Donegal are still without power this afternoon with thousands of homes and businesses affected.

Power is expected to be restored to most parts by 6pm this evening.

Strom Updates:

The Ards Friary Road has reopened The R238 at Ard Colgan Carndonagh remins closed to traffic until tomorrow, subject to ESB repair works on overhead lines. Diversions via the Moss Road and Corvish road remain in place Due to strong winds the Harry Blaney Bridge over Mulroy Bay is closed to High Sided Vehicles ‘The Community Climate Action Fund – Public Information Session due to be held in the Carndonagh PSC on Tuesday 23 rd January has been postponed due to an Orange Weather Alert Gortward Road (L-5935-2) closed due to fallen ESB lines The R247 Rathmullan to Ray Road is reopened to traffic – caution required as there is still a lot of debris and branches on road The R245 Letterkenny Ramelton Road at Magherennan has been cleared of trees and made safe and is open to traffic R238 at Tooban fully opened again R238 at Cloghglass between Drumfries and Clonmany has reopened N15 between Stranorlar and Killygordon now clear following removal of fallen tree R252 at Brockagh now clear after fallen trees near Glenfin GAA Butcher Street in Derry / Londonderry has reopened to traffic and pedestrians after a building damaged by Storm Isha was secured Irish Water continuing to work to restore normal water supplies to areas impacted by Storm Isha



Full Statement from Donegal County Council:

Donegal County Council crews are working to clear debris and fallen trees from many parts of the road network as a result of the impact of Storm Isha. However, the R245 Ramelton Road in Letterkenny, between Arena 7 and Tara Court remains blocked and crews from Eir, ESB and DCC are working to have this section of road open. At this location a number of the trees that didn’t come down yesterday are also at risk of falling so additional work is required to address these. It is intended to have this road open by 5pm this evening. A diversion is currently in place.

With the onset of Storm Jocelyn further Yellow Wind warnings are in effect today until 7pm and tomorrow, Tuesday, from 12pm until 5am on Wednesday morning, with a Yellow Thunderstorm warning in place until 6pm this evening with potential for localised spot flooding and difficult driving conditions.

A further status Orange Wind warning is in place for the period from 6pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 2am on Wednesday. There is the possibility of further trees falling over the next few days as they may have been weakened by the winds over the weekend and further high winds could bring them down. Landowners are asked to check trees on their land and in particular along their road frontages to see if any remedial action is needed now. Property owners should also check their buildings for structural damage to see if any measures are needed to secure material that may have been impacted by Storm Isha.

The public is reminded of the danger of fallen trees as it may be the case that there could be electricity wires tangled up with the tree that will pose a risk to life – contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999. Use the PowerCheck App to check for reconnection times if your electricity is cut.

Updates on the status of different road closures can be found on DCC’s social media channels. The public can also receive free email and text updates on roads being closed and subsequently being re-opened by signing up to MapAlerter.ie.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service/Housing Department can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.