46 patients without beds at LUH

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there’s a worrying increase in the number of patients without beds in Irish hospitals.

640 people, including 27 children, were waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this morning.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 109 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 94 at Cork University Hospital, and 73 at University Hospital Galway.

There were 46 admitted patients without beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, 20 of them in the Emergency Department.