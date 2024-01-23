Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
46 patients without beds at LUH

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there’s a worrying increase in the number of patients without beds in Irish hospitals.

640 people, including 27 children, were waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this morning.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 109 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 94 at Cork University Hospital, and 73 at University Hospital Galway.

There were 46 admitted patients without beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, 20 of them in the Emergency Department.

News

DCC warns against unnecessary travel as Storm Jocelyn hits Ireland

23 January 2024
Break In Burglary
News

Calls for increase in CCTV and Garda presence to combat spate of thefts in Inishowen

23 January 2024
farm
News

Farmers must be at “centre of Strategic Dialogue on Future of Agriculture in Europe” – Agriculture Minister

23 January 2024
police
News

Two arrested after man found injured in Derry

23 January 2024
News

46 patients without beds at LUH

23 January 2024

