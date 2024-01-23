Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Call for speed limit on short section of N14 to be reduced

Letterkenny Municipal District has been told there’s a need to reduce the speed limit on a section of the N14 Letterkenny Lifford Road from Carrickballydooey just beyond the Manorcunningham turnoff to the Mondooey junction.

Cllr Donal Coyle told the meeting that there’s been three fatal accidents on that stretch, as well as several non fatal incidents, including one in which a car ended up in the front garden of a house.

Officials said the issue will be referred to the Road Safety Engineer for review, after which all options will be considered.

Cllr Coyle believes the speed limit on the route needs to be urgently reviewed:

23 January 2024
