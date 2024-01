An increase in CCTV coverage in East Inishowen to combat an ongoing spate of burglaries has been proposed.

Businesses and homes have repeatedly been targeted in the peninsula by what is believed to be a gang.

Councillors in Inishowen have called for an urgent meeting with the new Superintendent to discuss plans to improve security and increase the Garda presence in Inishowen.

Councillor Johnny McGuinness says people are struggling to sleep at night for fear that their home will be broken into: