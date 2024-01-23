Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal records vacancy rate of 9.2% in December

710 residential buildings were under construction in Donegal during December last year.

In the twelve months to prior, 613 new residential address points in the county were added to the GeoDirectory database.

Donegal recorded a vacancy rate of 9.2% for December 2023, while the national average was 3.9%.

The highest residential vacancy rates continue to be found in the west of the country, with Leitrim at 12% recording the highest rate and Dublin having the lowest at 1%.

Dara Keogh is CEO at Geodirectory and says both figures are signs of a non-functioning housing market:

