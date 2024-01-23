FAI Cup opponents confirmed for Cockhill, Letterkenny & Buncrana

Letterkenny Rovers and Buncrana Hearts will be on the road in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup while Cockhill Celtic have been given a home tie once again.

For the third round in a row Letterkenny will be on their travels and to make the quarter finals they will have to overcome Clonmel Celtic in Tipperary. Rovers have already won in Galway and Wexford this season.

Buncrana Hearts who reached the quarters last season will go to the winners of Peake Villa (Tipperary) or Crumlin United (Dublin) in round six.

Cockhill Celtic will host the winners of Maree Oranmore (Galway) or Grangevale (Cork) on the weekend of the 11th February.

FAI Junior Cup Last 16 draw.

Pike Rovers v Ballymun Utd

Clonmel Celtic (Tipperary) v Letterkenny Rovers

Evergreen FC V St Michael’s

Gory Rangers v Tallaght Utd

Old County v Villa FC

Trim Celtic v Regional United

Cockhill Celtic v Maree Oranmore or Grange Vale

Peak Villa / Crumlin Utd v Buncrana Hearts