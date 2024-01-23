Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Formal complaint submitted in Brussels by DCB homeowners

A formal complaint has been lodged in Brussels on behalf of Defective Block Homeowners in Donegal.

The document was lodged with the European Commission’s Petitions Committee by Chris Duddy and Joe Morgan.

At the complaint’s core is the claim that the Irish government failed to conduct the necessary market surveillance on construction products, and that’s at the root of the crisis that’s affecting  thousands of people in Donegal and beyond.

Today’s Brussels meeting follows November’s visit to Donegal by members of the Petitions Committee, which submitted it’s report on the visit last week.

The committee will vote on the Donegal submission next month, and Chris Duddy says after the positive reaction from the committee members in November and again today, he is confident about the outcome……..

 

You can hear the full conversation with Chris Duddy here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Chris and Joe 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Formal complaint submitted in Brussels by DCB homeowners

23 January 2024
IMG_3426
News, Top Stories

DCC warns against unnecessary travel as Storm Jocelyn hits Ireland

23 January 2024
Break In Burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for increase in CCTV and Garda presence to combat spate of thefts in Inishowen

23 January 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

Farmers must be at “centre of Strategic Dialogue on Future of Agriculture in Europe” – Agriculture Minister

23 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Chris and Joe 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Formal complaint submitted in Brussels by DCB homeowners

23 January 2024
IMG_3426
News, Top Stories

DCC warns against unnecessary travel as Storm Jocelyn hits Ireland

23 January 2024
Break In Burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for increase in CCTV and Garda presence to combat spate of thefts in Inishowen

23 January 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

Farmers must be at “centre of Strategic Dialogue on Future of Agriculture in Europe” – Agriculture Minister

23 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after man found injured in Derry

23 January 2024
storm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Winds picking up as storm Jocelyn approaches – Updates

23 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube