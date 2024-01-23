Formal complaint submitted in Brussels by DCB homeowners

A formal complaint has been lodged in Brussels on behalf of Defective Block Homeowners in Donegal.

The document was lodged with the European Commission’s Petitions Committee by Chris Duddy and Joe Morgan.

At the complaint’s core is the claim that the Irish government failed to conduct the necessary market surveillance on construction products, and that’s at the root of the crisis that’s affecting thousands of people in Donegal and beyond.

Today’s Brussels meeting follows November’s visit to Donegal by members of the Petitions Committee, which submitted it’s report on the visit last week.

The committee will vote on the Donegal submission next month, and Chris Duddy says after the positive reaction from the committee members in November and again today, he is confident about the outcome……..

You can hear the full conversation with Chris Duddy here –