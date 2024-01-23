Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí appeal for information following suspicious activity on Moville farm


Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident in which two men entered a farmyard in Bredagh Glen, Moville in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 1.10am two men were checking farmyard buildings, however once they were disturbed they immediately left the area without having stolen anything.

Gardaí are now asking those who travelled in that area between 00.45am and 1.30am and who had a dash cam to make the footage available and anyone who observed any suspicious activity vehicles in the vicinity to come forward.

In particular, sightings of a white transit style van are asked to be reported.

Garda Sean Sweeney made the following appeal:

