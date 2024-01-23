Gardai urge vigilance after theft from vehicle incidents in Convoy, Raphoe and Castlefinn

Gardai in Donegal are urging people in Donegal to be vigilant after a spate of thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles.

The incidents happened over the weekend in the Convoy, Raphoe and Castlefinn areas.

Between midnight and 6am on Saturday last, cash and a purse containing cards were stolen from an unlocked car parked in the driveway of a house in Ballubpe, Convoy.

On Sunday morning, at some point between midnight and 9.30am, a van was broken into at The Common, Raphoe. A handbag, a purse, a sum of cash and a number of shopping vouchers were taken. No damage was caused to the van.

Meanwhile, Gardaí say they’ve been contacted by a number of residents of Sessiagh Park, Castlefin about attempted thefts from unlocked vehicles between Midnight and 6am on Saturday morning. Nothing was taken.

Gardai are appealing for information, and also urging anyone in these or surrounding areas to make contact if their vehicle was also tampered with in any way on those dates, even if nothing was stolen from them.

They’re also urging people to ensure their vehicles are locked and no valuables are left them.

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a car in Ballyboe, Convoy in the early hours of Saturday the 20th of January (between Midnight and 6am). The car had been parked overnight in the driveway of a house at that location when entry was gained to it. It had been unlocked. A sum of cash and a purse containing cards was stolen from the car. We appeal to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity/vehicles in the area to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100. The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

In the early hours of Sunday the 21st of January (between Midnight and 9.30am) entry was gained to a van at The Common, Raphoe. A handbag, a purse, a sum of cash and a number of shopping vouchers were stolen from within. No damage was caused to the van. We appeal to anybody who may have observed any unusual activity/vehicles in that area overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Gardaí have been contacted by a number of residents of Sessiagh Park, Castlefin in relation to recent attempted thefts from their vehicles. The vehicles were all unlocked and entry is believed to have been gained to them between Midnight and 6am on Saturday the 20th of January. Nothing was stolen from these vehicles. We appeal to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity/vehicles in that area between Friday night into Saturday morning to make contact with us in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.