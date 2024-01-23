Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kilcar confirm appointment of Hegarty and Devlin

Kilcar have announced the appointment of former player Michael Hegarty and Paul Devlin as their new senior management team for the new season.

They take over from Conor Cunningham who stepped down in November after two seasons in charge.

Michael Hegarty’s step into management at Towney comes after he enjoyed such a brilliant career for club and county.

He will have the experienced Paul Devlin alongside him – the Ballinascreen man having worked with a number of clubs, including Down side Kilcoo during Mickey Moran’s time in charge there.

Kilcar will go into the 2024 season seeking a first Senior County title success since 2017.

Kilcar have also confirmed that Barry Doherty and Seamus Gallagher will be in charge of the club’s Reserve side.

