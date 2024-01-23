Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in connection with thefts from cars in East Donegal

A man has been arrested in connection with thefts from vehicles in East Donegal over the weekend.

As part of the investigation, a search was carried out at a premises in the Letterkenny area this morning.

The man, aged in his 30’s is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the county under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have reissued an appeal for information, to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity or vehicles in the Convoy, Raphoe and Castlefin areas between Friday and Sunday to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

