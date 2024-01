There’s calls for plans to be put in place to build more social houses in Buncrana.

Councillor Rena Donaghey says they town’s landbank is exhausted with no current plans in place to deliver more social properties.

While a number of new developments have come on stream, Councillor Donaghey says much more work is needed to address the lengthy housing list in the MD.

Councillor Donaghey says Donegal County Council needs to focus on rezoning lands in the town: