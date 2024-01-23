Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Memorandum of Understanding will see closer cooperation between ATU and UU

The Atlantic Technological University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ulster University as part of a pan to strengthen the North West Tertiary Education Cluster.

The ATU has also signed an MOU with the HSE to provide more training for HSE staff, as well as enhancing cooperation through the School of Nursing.

On the MOU with Ulster University, ATU President Dr Orla Flynn says it means the cooperation that already existed with the old LYIT will be extended to all ATU campuses.

She says that’s an important improvement……..

Professor Paul Bartholomew is Vice Chancellor of Ulster University.

He says there is huge potential for the education institutions to play an important role in the development of the North West City Region.

However, he says the ongoing impasse at Stormont means there are question marks over funding, but he’s looking forward to what this increased cooperation can achieve……….

 

Pic – Prof Paul Bartholomew, Minister Simon Harris and Dr Orla Flynn at the MOU signing in Letterkenny

