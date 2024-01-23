Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours To Protect – Fair Seas 23/02/24

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week Highland Radio spoke to Grace Carr, Marine Policy & Research Officer, IWT & Fair Seas about the organisation’s award winning  documentary Fair Seas: The Atlantic Northwest” that has been selected as a finalist in a world wide film festival:

Did you know?

Fair Seas is made up of a coalition of Ireland’s leading (eNGOs) and environmental networks – including Irish Wildlife Trust, Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, Birdwatch Ireland, SWAN, Streamscapes, IEN and Coastwatch.

Only 8.3% of Ireland’s oceans are protected, Fairs Seas wants to see this increased to 30% by 2030 (Fair Seas).

1.9 million people in Ireland live 5km from the coast (Marine.ie).

Why it’s important!

Many coastal communities depend on industries such as tourism, fishing and aquaculture (marine.ie).

Fair Seas is using the medium of documentary to tell the stories of the coastal communities to push for legislative change to see Irish oceans protected – and has been selected as a finalist for the Big Blue Film Festival in Oregon this weekend. (Fair Seas)

Book your FREE ticket for a screening of Fair Seas: The Atlantic Northwest” in Letterkenny along with a pannel discussion > https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/fair-seas-the-atlantic-northwest-film-screening-tickets-779601829057 

Find out about the proposed protected areas off the Donegal Coast here > https://fairseas.ie/2022/07/29/north-donegal-coast-area-of-interest/ 

Learn more:

Fair Seas > https://fairseas.ie/ 

The Marine Institute >  https://www.marine.ie/

