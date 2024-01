Around 24,000 properties are still without power following Storm Isha.

Those still without power are based predominantly in the North West.

In addition, ESB says 14,000 homes and businesses around the country have lost supply due to Storm Jocelyn’s winds.

It may be Thursday before power is restored all parts of Donegal.

Storm Jocelyn is hampering the efforts of crews on the ground.

