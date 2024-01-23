Third man arrested in connection with masked and armed men entering bars in Dungiven

A third man has been arrested as part of an investigation into reports of masked and armed men entering licenced premises in Dungiven on Friday last.

The 30 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Claudy area this morning and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Investigations are continuing and police say they are keen to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts or movement of a white Peugeot Partner van bearing the registration MK62 POA.