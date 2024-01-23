Tools stolen from Culdaff shed valued at €1500

A number of tools were stolen from a shed in Culdaff between 7 o’clock on Saturday evening and 2 o’clock the following afternoon.

The lock of the door was forced open and entry was gained to the shed in the Dunross area.

The stolen goods include Makita biscuit jointer which is green and black in colour, a green and black impact driver, a number of batteries, a charger, a Makita tool box and a green and black drill.

Gardaí ask that those who observed any suspicious activity in that area or has any relevant information to get in touch.

Luke Ruddy, owner of the tools says the tools are valued at around €1500 and that damage to the value €600 was caused: