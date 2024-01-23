Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Winds picking up as storm Jocelyn approaches – Updates

Storm Jocelyn is approaching with winds now picking up across the country.

A status orange alert for Galway and Mayo kicks in from 5pm while a similar alert will impact Donegal from 6pm this evening.

All other counties are subject to yellow wind warnings into this evening and tonight.

Joanna Donnelly from Met Eireann says Storm Jocelyn’s presence is already being felt:

 

The clean up from Storm Isha is still continuing in Donegal with thousands still without power.

ESB say it could be Thursday before power is restored to all areas with Storm Jocelyn hampering efforts on the ground.

Storm updates:

    • Knader Road reopened
    • Upper Sands road near Cloughfin School now open again following repair of ESB line
    • A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Letterilly, Glenties and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm until 24 January
    • Water Outage Issue, Newtown Cunningham, Traffic Disruptions. Power outage may cause supply disruptions to Ardee, Ballylawn, Ballybegley, Slatehill, Drumboy, Newtown Cunningham and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 24 January
    • R238 at Ard Colgan Carndonagh is now reopened to traffic

 

IMG_3426
News, Top Stories

DCC warns against unnecessary travel as Storm Jocelyn hits Ireland

23 January 2024
Break In Burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for increase in CCTV and Garda presence to combat spate of thefts in Inishowen

23 January 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

Farmers must be at “centre of Strategic Dialogue on Future of Agriculture in Europe” – Agriculture Minister

23 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after man found injured in Derry

23 January 2024
