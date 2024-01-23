Winds picking up as storm Jocelyn approaches – Updates

Storm Jocelyn is approaching with winds now picking up across the country.

A status orange alert for Galway and Mayo kicks in from 5pm while a similar alert will impact Donegal from 6pm this evening.

All other counties are subject to yellow wind warnings into this evening and tonight.

Joanna Donnelly from Met Eireann says Storm Jocelyn’s presence is already being felt:

The clean up from Storm Isha is still continuing in Donegal with thousands still without power.

ESB say it could be Thursday before power is restored to all areas with Storm Jocelyn hampering efforts on the ground.

Storm updates: