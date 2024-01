Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply to customers supplied by Lough Mourne Public Water Supply Scheme following a burst to a trunk water main.

The burst is causing outages and low pressure for customers in Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Glenfin, Convoy, Drumkeen and surrounding areas as well as customers on higher ground at Raphoe and Ballindrait / Argery.

Repairs are expected to be completed by midnight tonight.