2024 will be difficult for buinesses – Cllr Martin Harley

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has said 2024 will be a very difficult year for business, with inflation still impacting businesses at a time when footfall and turnover are falling.

Cllr Martin Harley, who runs a bar in Ballybofey says costs will rise further as a result of new social measures such as the rise in the minimum wage, although he stressed that’s something he supports.

Cllr Harley says an extra pressure this year will be the requirement to pay back tax that was warehoused during the Covid lockdowns: