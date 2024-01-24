50 patients without beds at LUH as INMO calls for national government action

The INMO says the HSE and the Government are solely to blame for dangerous and record levels of overcrowding in hospitals.

654 were waiting for beds nationwide this morning, with 50 at Letterkenny University Hospital, 24 of them in the Emergency Department.

It was the fourth highest figure in the country after Limerick with 110, Cork with 88 and Galway with 65. Last evening, management urged people not to come to the hospital unless absolutely necessary, saying the ED was extremely busy, and five outbreaks of respiratory illness were being dealt with.

Colm Porter from the INMO says not enough is being done to ease the crisis nationwide…………..