Crews from the UK are due to arrive in Ireland this evening to restore power to those affected by storms Isha and Jocelyn.

The ESB says around 12-thousand of its customers remain in the dark, down from a peak of 235-thousand.

The worst affected areas are Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Cavan and Longford.

Crews from Cork have also been deployed to assist colleagues in Donegal.

The ESB is advising anyone who comes across fallen wires to report them immediately.