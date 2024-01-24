Business Matters, Ep 179 – John Graham, Ballyholey Farm Shop

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore visits John Graham’s Ballyholey Farm Shop just outside Raphoe.

John’s family farm has been growing vegetables here in Raphoe for over 30 years. For many years they grew commercial potatoes, turnips and cabbages for wholesale customers but in 2015 they decided to change our business and we opened a small farm shop (known as the Log Cabin) where they sold our fresh vegetables, our eggs and some jams. Since then they have hugely expanded their range and they also stock other local produce ranging from cheeses to breads, home-bakes and even soap.

There’s now also a terrace for people to enjoy a cuppa and eat some of the great local food and artisan offerings.

To find out more, you can listen here: