Council urged to ensure resources are in place to facilitate access to planning documents for defective block homeowners

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Grant Committee is calling for resources to be put in place to ensure homeowners have timely access to documents needed to progress applications under the enhanced scheme.

In order to access the scheme, homeowners are required to submit planning permission approval documentation.

The issue for some however, is that pre-2008 planning approvals are not accessible online.

Councillor Martin McDermott says all efforts must be made to ensure affected homeowners aren’t left waiting to get their homes remediated: