An Inishowen Councillor says it’s possible that work could start on the new Buncrana Leisure Centre during 2024.

Cllr Jack Murray was speaking after Donegal County Council confirmed an application for Part 8 Planning will go before the council on Monday.

He’s hoping it will be unanimously approved, and then the development can go ahead as part of a €20 million development for the Shore Front.

Cllr Murray believes once a formal funding application is submitted, it’ll be all systems go…….