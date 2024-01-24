Delays in opening of Ballyshannon Community Hospital result of INMO and HSE dispute

Delays in the opening of Ballyshannon Community Hospital is the result of an ongoing dispute between staff and the HSE.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation who say inadequate provisions and planning around staffing and clinical governance poses a risk to staff and patients.

Talks held last Friday between the HSE and the INMO in the Workplace Relations Commission broke down as the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

The INMO has described the outcome as “deeply disappointing” and is insisting that staffing and clinical governance measures be put in place before the opening of the hospital can be supported.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer for the region, Neal Donohue says patient and worker safety must be paramount for any decision to open the hospital, and the failure to adequately plan for this he says won’t be accepted by the nurses going into the hospital.

He added that it is deeply disappointing that this much-needed facility remains unused while the HSE continues to drag its heels over these issues.

INMO members are now considering industrial action in pursuance of an agreement on safe staffing and clinical governance for the hospital.