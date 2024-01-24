Deputy Harkin and Taoiseach clash in Dail over immigration

The Taoiseach and South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin clashed in the Dail this afternoon after Deputy Harkin asked him to lead what she termed an honest and open debate on immigration.

She told the Dail that many people in the community are concerned and afraid, citing among other things the murder of Aisling Murphy in Tullamore in 2022.

Leo Varadkar pointed out to Deputy Harkin that Josef Puska who was found guilty of murdering the school teacher was an EU Citizen and had been living in Ireland for 10 years.

A clearly frustrated Taoiseach challenged Deputy Harkin’s comments: