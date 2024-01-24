Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Deputy Harkin and Taoiseach clash in Dail over immigration

The Taoiseach and South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin clashed in the Dail this afternoon after Deputy Harkin asked him to lead what she termed an honest and open debate on immigration.

She told the Dail that many people in the community are concerned and afraid, citing among other things the murder of Aisling Murphy in Tullamore in 2022.

Leo Varadkar pointed out to Deputy Harkin that Josef Puska who was found guilty of murdering the school teacher was an EU Citizen and had been living in Ireland for 10 years.

A clearly frustrated Taoiseach challenged Deputy Harkin’s comments:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Lough Mourne 2
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann completes repairs on Lough Mourne trunk but there may still be issues

24 January 2024
Mica House 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to ensure resources are in place to facilitate access to planning documents for defective block homeowners

24 January 2024
leo dail new
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin and Taoiseach clash in Dail over immigration

24 January 2024
buncranaleisure
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to consider Part 8 planning application for Buncrana Leisure Centre

24 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Lough Mourne 2
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann completes repairs on Lough Mourne trunk but there may still be issues

24 January 2024
Mica House 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to ensure resources are in place to facilitate access to planning documents for defective block homeowners

24 January 2024
leo dail new
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin and Taoiseach clash in Dail over immigration

24 January 2024
buncranaleisure
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to consider Part 8 planning application for Buncrana Leisure Centre

24 January 2024
Marion Harkin Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘We need to unite as one voice’ in support of South Africa’s case – Deputy Marian Harkin

24 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube