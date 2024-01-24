Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Disability centre resident charged over €4,000 for 5 day Donegal holiday

It cost a resident of a Dublin facility supporting adults with physical disabilities and neurological impairments €4,000 to holiday in Donegal.

In a HIQA report published today, it was revealed that the provider, had a policy in place setting out that residents were responsible for the majority of staff costs if required, in addition to their own while on holiday.

Inspectors say this resulted in a financial burden being placed on the residents in order to enjoy a short break in Ireland.

One financial record shows a five day holiday in Donegal cost the resident €3,115.50 in staff costs alone with the cost of accommodation, diesel and food including staff meals, bringing the total to just over €4,000.

You can read the full report here

