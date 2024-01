A Donegal Deputy has warned of the serious crisis of the Irish fishing sector.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue has been asked to clarity the refusal of an offer by Denmark to resolve a dispute over mackerel which would be worth almost €10 million to the sector and access for Iceland into Irish waters.

Sinn Fein’s Fisheries spokesperson, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the Government needs to step up to support the fishing sector: