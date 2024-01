A major conference that will be of considerable interest to many Donegal farmers will be held in Letterkenny tomorrow.

The National Lowland Sheep Conference will feature a number of speakers who will discuss a variety of topics in relation to the sector.

The event is free and no registration is required. It gets underway at 7pm at the Clanree Hotel.

Darren Carty, Sheep Editor with the Irish Farmers’ Journal will chair one of the sessions. He has been outlining what farmers can expect: