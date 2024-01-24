Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No non-compliances in HIQA inspection at Rehab Group’s Lifford accomodation

HIQA has published a report following an unannounced inspection at The Rehab Group’s Lifford accommodation, with no non-compliances reported.

There were six residents in the centre at the time.

The October visit was a follow up to an inspection that took place the previous May, during which five non-compliances were found.

Today’s report says the inspector found significant improvements in the systems and processes used in the centre, which had a positive impact on the quality and safety of the service provided.

The full report can be viewed HERE

