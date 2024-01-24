PBP announce Midlands NW EU election candidate

People Before Profit has this afternoon announced the candidate they are putting forward for this year’s European Elections to represent the Midlands North West Constituency.

Dr Brian O’Boyle will be vying for the Midlands North West seat while its also been confirmed that Bríd Smith will stand as the party’s candidate for Dublin and Cian Prendiville will contest Ireland South.

The party says the trio will use their voice to advocate for a Europe that’s opposed to war and racism, and which puts people before profit.

Speaking at the party’s launch today, Dr O’Boyle says he will fight for democracy: